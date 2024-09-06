iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.3% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $127.49 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $130.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.65.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.