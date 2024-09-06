iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is MCF Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,306,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $97,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT opened at $23.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.