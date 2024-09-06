Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.73. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
