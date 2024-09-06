Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Acquires £148.75 in Stock

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Yaniv Friedman purchased 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £148.75 ($195.60).

Ithaca Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Ithaca Energy stock traded down GBX 4.77 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 111.23 ($1.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,705. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.56. Ithaca Energy plc has a 1-year low of GBX 109.80 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 187.40 ($2.46). The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.00.

Ithaca Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Ithaca Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24,166.67%.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

