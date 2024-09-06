ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,463,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,009,902,000 after purchasing an additional 65,173 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 383.3% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,709,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ITT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.319 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ITT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About ITT

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

