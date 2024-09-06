Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Director Sells $286,313.30 in Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $143.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after buying an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 192,166 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

