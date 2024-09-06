Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Sold by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd lowered its position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Janux Therapeutics accounts for 0.5% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Janux Therapeutics were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JANX. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

JANX stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 3.57. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

