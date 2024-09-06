Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Price Target to $129.00

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PCVX has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.83.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $112.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $44.20 and a one year high of $119.27.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,223,088.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $127,308.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,181.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 478,888 shares in the company, valued at $36,223,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,218. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth $37,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 649.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

