Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,860 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Onsemi by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,188,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at $2,447,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 480,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,144,000 after buying an additional 27,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after buying an additional 88,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Trading Down 0.2 %

Onsemi stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 648,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.66. Onsemi has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $99.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Onsemi

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.