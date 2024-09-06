Jensen Investment Management Inc. Acquires 328 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 40,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.50. 2,009,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,764,588. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $827.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.4871 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

