Jensen Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,173,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,385 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 3.5% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $422,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $200.77. 1,023,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,519,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

