Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,057 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,732 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.48.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $58.81. The stock had a trading volume of 143,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,113,616. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

