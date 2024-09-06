Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after buying an additional 857,734 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $11,452,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster purchased 10,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,364 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.99. 436,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,977,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

