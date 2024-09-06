Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $3.81 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.5% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of AT&T by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.80. 2,148,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,559,875. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

