Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $886,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.73. 1,777,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,158,805. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

