Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after buying an additional 13,035,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,787,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,385,842,000 after buying an additional 4,678,169 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Benchmark cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,964,180. The company has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.76. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.