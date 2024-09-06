Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIL traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $30.98. 32,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,879. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.96.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.