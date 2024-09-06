Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 108.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,475,156 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.42.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.4 %

SBUX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,915,348. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

