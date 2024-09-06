Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 117,891 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tilray by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tilray by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Tilray by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 103,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. 1,832,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,202,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tilray Inc has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

