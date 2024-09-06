JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for JinkoSolar in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for JinkoSolar’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE JKS opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $954.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 494.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 236,526 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,445,000 after buying an additional 92,737 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 70,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.18%.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

