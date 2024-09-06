JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Lowered to $18.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.60.

JinkoSolar Price Performance

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

Shares of JKS stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 607.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 117.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 43.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

