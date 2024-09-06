Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.98. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $39,309.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,032 shares of company stock worth $1,613,336. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 216.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

