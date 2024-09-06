John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. John Wiley & Sons updated its FY25 guidance to $3.25-3.60 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

Shares of WLY opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.52. John Wiley & Sons has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.74%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Further Reading

