John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.65-1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. John Wiley & Sons also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.600 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 6.3 %

WLY opened at $44.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.86. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $49.20.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

About John Wiley & Sons

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -38.74%.

(Get Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.