Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

NYSE:JLL opened at $249.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $261.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.