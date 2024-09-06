JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Stock Price Down 0.9%

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €40.10 ($44.56) and last traded at €40.75 ($45.28). Approximately 10,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.10 ($45.67).

JOST Werke Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40.

JOST Werke Company Profile

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

