Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 12,744 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources
In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $395,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,055. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 331,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,637. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE BEN opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $30.32.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.86%.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
