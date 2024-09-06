Journey Advisory Group LLC Sells 266 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Journey Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,090,654,000 after purchasing an additional 260,489 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,511,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $529,147,000 after buying an additional 166,010 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.42.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $91.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

