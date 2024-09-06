Journey Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 4,718 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,243,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $163.70 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $182.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

