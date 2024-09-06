JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

YY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of JOYY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49. JOYY has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOYY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 22,728.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 967.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

