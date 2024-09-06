JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,021.68

JPMorgan Indian (LON:JII – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,021.68 ($13.43) and traded as high as GBX 1,028 ($13.52). JPMorgan Indian shares last traded at GBX 1,012 ($13.31), with a volume of 110,767 shares.

JPMorgan Indian Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 42.02, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £688.75 million, a PE ratio of 648.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,021.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 968.41.

About JPMorgan Indian

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

