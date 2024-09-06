JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Shares Up 5.7%

JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 37,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 34,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

JZR Gold Stock Up 16.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

JZR Gold Company Profile

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

