Kainos Group’s (KNOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,415 ($18.61) price target on the stock.

KNOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,235 ($16.24) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 890 ($11.70) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 890 ($11.70) and a one year high of GBX 1,310 ($17.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2,282.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,060.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,059.22.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

