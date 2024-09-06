KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:KALV opened at $12.87 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $542.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $85,295.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $85,295.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 14,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $170,722.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,749.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,452 shares of company stock valued at $282,491. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

