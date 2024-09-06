Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.75

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 1145354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Kenvue Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the first quarter worth $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Further Reading

