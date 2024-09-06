KeyCorp Boosts G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Price Target to $34.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $31.47. 144,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,165. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 2.24. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.79.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

