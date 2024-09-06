Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 62,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 42.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

