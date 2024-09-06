Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 455 ($5.98) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON:KITW opened at GBX 328 ($4.31) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £229.96 million, a PE ratio of 1,366.67 and a beta of 0.79. Kitwave Group has a 1 year low of GBX 236.40 ($3.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 409.50 ($5.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 323.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 343.20.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Kitwave Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,583.33%.
Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. It operates in three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers.
