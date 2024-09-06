Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CFO Amanda Whalen Sells 10,000 Shares

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $297,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Amanda Whalen sold 60,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,813,800.00.

Klaviyo Price Performance

Klaviyo stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 579,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,523. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

KVYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Institutional Trading of Klaviyo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Klaviyo by 677.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,762,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,973 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 243.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,902 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $23,510,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Klaviyo by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at $21,258,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

