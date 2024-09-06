KM Capital Management Ltd. Sells 787 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

KM Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS opened at $62.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.46.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

