KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for KNOT Offshore Partners’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

Shares of KNOP opened at $6.91 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $235.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $74.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 297.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.16%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

