Komodo Market Cap Reaches $30.21 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $30.21 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00050052 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00038140 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,386,004 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

