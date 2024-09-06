Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,855 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.16% of Clearwater Analytics worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Clearwater Analytics by 8,171.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 183,700 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 44,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Clearwater Analytics by 21.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 29,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter valued at $350,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $43,144,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,144,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 21,497 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $522,377.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,930,803 shares of company stock worth $385,864,308 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.45.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.13, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

