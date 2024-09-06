Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 15,924 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,924 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.12% of MarketAxess worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,539,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 2,425,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,878,000 after buying an additional 564,820 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 10.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,828,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,580,000 after acquiring an additional 170,095 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,122,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in MarketAxess by 40.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 716,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,134,000 after purchasing an additional 204,660 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.60.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.63, for a total value of $142,915.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,146.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $258.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.42 and a 1 year high of $297.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.07.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $197.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.47%.

MarketAxess announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

