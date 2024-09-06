Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Buys 50,609 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,609 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.38% of Endava worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAVA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Endava by 2,113.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $1,136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth about $832,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $1,837,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

DAVA opened at $30.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

