Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $270.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.28. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

