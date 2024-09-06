Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,882 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $343.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $224.64 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,572 shares of company stock worth $111,126,265. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

