Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.12% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $333.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.15 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $261.59 and a one year high of $384.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $312.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.31.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 51.73%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James Barry sold 623 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $205,895.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,582.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Featured Stories

