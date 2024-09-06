Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 480 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $324.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.10 and its 200 day moving average is $301.86. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $174.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

