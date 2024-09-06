Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,653 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 2,583.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 765,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,040,000 after buying an additional 736,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in WESCO International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter worth $5,916,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.30 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.87.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 3.30%. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of WESCO International from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

